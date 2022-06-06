WWE News: Doctor Explains How Cody Rhodes Could Wrestle After Pec Tear, Storyline Update on Happy Corbin, Mustafa Ali Comments On Loss

– Dr. Brian Sutterer has posted a new video on Youtube in which he reacts to Cody Rhodes wrestling at Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle. In the video, Dr. Sutterer explains how Cody would be able to wrestle with the injury. He also explains how the injury can occur during training and how the bruising makes it easier to diagnose. Without bruising, he notes, a torn pectoral can go undiagnosed. One of the biggest clues, he added, was that one of Cody’s nipples was lower than the other. He said it looks legitimate.

As for how Rhodes was able to wrestle, Dr. Sutterer said that clearing Rhodes is a ‘tricky conversation’, but since the muscle is ruptured, he wouldn’t have made it worse by wrestling. He might have risked injury something else by trying to overcompensate, however. Since the injury happened recently, he wouldn’t have had the muscles stiffening up yet, so it’d be a matter of pain management. He noted that it’s not necessarily reckless to clear Rhodes, even though he himself wouldn’t have advised it.

– After his loss to Theory at WWE Hell in A Cell, Mustafa Ali wrote on Twitter: “I don’t even know man.”

i don’t even know man — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 6, 2022

– WWE offered a storyline update on Happy Corbin after his match with Madcap Moss last night.

Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.