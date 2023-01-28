wrestling / News

WWE News: Dragon Lee Appears on Royal Rumble La Previa, Raquel Rodriguez Returns Home to Train for Royal Rumble

January 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE La Previa Royal Rumble - Dragon Lee Image credit: WWE

– WWE has begun streaming today’s Spanish pre-show, La Previa, for today’s WWE Royal Rumble event. Newly signed WWE talent Dragon Lee makes his first appearance on today’s preview show. The preview show also features appearances by Charlotte Flair and Los Lotharios. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released a video featuring Raquel Rodriguez returning home to Texas before the Royal Rumble. This will be her first time in the Rumble:

