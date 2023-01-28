– WWE has begun streaming today’s Spanish pre-show, La Previa, for today’s WWE Royal Rumble event. Newly signed WWE talent Dragon Lee makes his first appearance on today’s preview show. The preview show also features appearances by Charlotte Flair and Los Lotharios. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released a video featuring Raquel Rodriguez returning home to Texas before the Royal Rumble. This will be her first time in the Rumble: