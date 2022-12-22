wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew Gulak Reunites With Fellow 205 Live Wrestlers, Ronda Rousey’s Best Moments of 2022, Best WWE Moment From Each Month of 2022

December 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Drew Gulak recently reunited with several other wrestlers from the 205 Live days, including Ari Daivari, Biff Busick and Tony Nese. Daivari and Nese currently wrestle for AEW while Busick is on the independent scene.

Daivari wrote on Twitter: “It’s always fun catching up! #205Live

– WWE has posted their latest top ten, which looks at Ronda Rousey’s best 2022 moments.

– WWE has also shared a new edition of Playlist that looks at the best moment of each month this year.

