WWE News: Drew McItnyre Remembers Wrestling Ricky Steamboat, Sonya Deville Sends Message To Smackdown Roster, Natalya Warns Billie Kay

February 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre recalled getting to wrestle Ricky Steamboat during his brief comeback run in 2009, when McIntyre was a rookie in WWE.

He wrote: “Was unreal to wrestle Ricky Steamboat during his brief comeback in 2009…..I also got to work with his son, Richie, in FCW, 2010. Would tell him, I remember back in the day when I used to wrestle your Dad.

– Sonya Deville posted a message to Twitter to the Smackdown roster, asking them to show her how passionate they are during Wrestlemania season.

– Natalya said attacking Billie Kay on Smackdown was a warning.

Drew McIntyre, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Joseph Lee

