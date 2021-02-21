wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McItnyre Remembers Wrestling Ricky Steamboat, Sonya Deville Sends Message To Smackdown Roster, Natalya Warns Billie Kay
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre recalled getting to wrestle Ricky Steamboat during his brief comeback run in 2009, when McIntyre was a rookie in WWE.
He wrote: “Was unreal to wrestle Ricky Steamboat during his brief comeback in 2009…..I also got to work with his son, Richie, in FCW, 2010. Would tell him, I remember back in the day when I used to wrestle your Dad.”
Was unreal to wrestle Ricky Steamboat during his brief comeback in 2009…..I also got to work with his son, Richie, in FCW, 2010. Would tell him, I remember back in the day when I used to wrestle your Dad https://t.co/stC8PlHPhH
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 20, 2021
– Sonya Deville posted a message to Twitter to the Smackdown roster, asking them to show her how passionate they are during Wrestlemania season.
Show me. #SmackDown #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/AxhpdWgjLU
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) February 20, 2021
– Natalya said attacking Billie Kay on Smackdown was a warning.
Consider that your warning. https://t.co/TrXi29jtPK
— Natalie K. Neidhart (@NatbyNature) February 20, 2021
