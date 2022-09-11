WWE News: Edge and Jessika Carr Comment On WWE Clash at the Castle, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown, Latest From UpUpDownDown

– Both Edge and Jessika Carr reflected on their time in Cardiff, Wales for WWE Clash at the Castle last week.

Edge wrote: “Cardiff what can I say? You brought it. Energy, passion and fun. Literally dancing in the aisles at points during the night. When we get audiences like that it’s makes our job, which is already the best gig in the world, an absolute, mind and heart melting joy. Singing Metalingus word for word at the top of your lungs. I’ll never forget the love and I’ll take it with me wherever I go. Rey Rey and I turned the clocks back, at least a few years anyway, last night. Although shoes keep falling off during my matches apparently. A few surprises. They will be addressed. But that won’t take away what a magical night #clashatthecastle was, with one of my best friends. Thank you.”

Carr added: “I’m smiling because I love the electricity from the people. My soul grabs onto it.

I’m smiling because I’ve fought and worked and grown to be the person I am.

I’m smiling because I’m so grateful for where I get to stand, who I get to work with and the knowledge I’ve gained. I was just a girl that didn’t have an “in”. I didn’t know a soul in wrestling and damn sure didn’t fit the mold of what someone in this industry should be or look like.

Through work, patience, and passion I now am able to get to a place of working in stadiums of 60,000+ people alongside hall of famers.

I’m smiling because the best is yet to come.”

