wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Champions Who Retained Inside Elimination Chamber, Preview Of Finn Balor On After The Bell
February 19, 2021 | Posted by
– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the focus is on champions who have entered the Elimination Chamber and walked out with their titles. Triple H, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk are among those featured.
– WWE has released a preview of current NXT Champion Finn Balor on this week’s edition of After the Bell with Corey Graves. In the clip, Balor discusses his fascination with his new tattoos and reveals whether he’d ever let Graves give him a tattoo. You can watch the video below.
More Trending Stories
- Edge On Being Cleared To Return To The Ring In WWE, Wanting To Work With Roman Reigns
- Chris Jericho On Being Punched By Young Fan During 2002 Match With Hulk Hogan, His Pick for Most Underrated Wrestler
- Sami Zayn Is Happy With His Recent Intercontinental Title Run, Talks Character Work Since Return
- WWE Lawyer Issues Statement on Concussion Lawsuit Appeal to Supreme Court