wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Champions Who Retained Inside Elimination Chamber, Preview Of Finn Balor On After The Bell

February 19, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
CM Punk Money in the Bank

– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the focus is on champions who have entered the Elimination Chamber and walked out with their titles. Triple H, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk are among those featured.

– WWE has released a preview of current NXT Champion Finn Balor on this week’s edition of After the Bell with Corey Graves. In the clip, Balor discusses his fascination with his new tattoos and reveals whether he’d ever let Graves give him a tattoo. You can watch the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Finn Balor, NXT, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading