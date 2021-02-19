WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Champions Who Retained Inside Elimination Chamber, Preview Of Finn Balor On After The Bell

– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the focus is on champions who have entered the Elimination Chamber and walked out with their titles. Triple H, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk are among those featured.

– WWE has released a preview of current NXT Champion Finn Balor on this week’s edition of After the Bell with Corey Graves. In the clip, Balor discusses his fascination with his new tattoos and reveals whether he’d ever let Graves give him a tattoo. You can watch the video below.