wrestling / News
WWE News: Firefly FunHouse’s McBossman Gets His Own Shirt, Superstars Play More Uno on UUDD, Rhea Ripley Road to WrestleMania Vlog
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
– WWEShop has a new t-shirt for the Firefly FunHouse character, McBossMmn, who is based on Vince McMahon. The front of the shirt has a design of McBossman and a word balloon saying, “This is such good $*%!” This is based on McBossman’s appearance in Bray Wyatt’s Firefly FunHouse match with John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36.
WrestleMania 36 "McBossman" T-Shirt – WWE US https://t.co/ajrJuuuJwT
— Chad (@chadcar2001) April 8, 2020
– Another UpUpDownDown video was released today featuring WWE Superstars playing some online Uno. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new Road to WrestleMania vlog for former NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Says There Was Talk of Him Ending The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania Streak
- Jim Cornette Slams Firefly Funhouse Match, Assumes John Cena Did It Because He’s Not Coming Back, Says ‘The Business is Done’
- Triple H Is Looking at the Long Game in NXT’s Ratings Battle, Hypes Killer Kross’ NXT Arrival
- Jim Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left