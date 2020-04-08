WWE News: Firefly FunHouse’s McBossman Gets His Own Shirt, Superstars Play More Uno on UUDD, Rhea Ripley Road to WrestleMania Vlog

– WWEShop has a new t-shirt for the Firefly FunHouse character, McBossMmn, who is based on Vince McMahon. The front of the shirt has a design of McBossman and a word balloon saying, “This is such good $*%!” This is based on McBossman’s appearance in Bray Wyatt’s Firefly FunHouse match with John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania 36 "McBossman" T-Shirt – WWE US https://t.co/ajrJuuuJwT — Chad (@chadcar2001) April 8, 2020

– Another UpUpDownDown video was released today featuring WWE Superstars playing some online Uno. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Road to WrestleMania vlog for former NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley.