WWE News: Firefly FunHouse’s McBossman Gets His Own Shirt, Superstars Play More Uno on UUDD, Rhea Ripley Road to WrestleMania Vlog

April 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Firefly Funhouse McBossman

WWEShop has a new t-shirt for the Firefly FunHouse character, McBossMmn, who is based on Vince McMahon. The front of the shirt has a design of McBossman and a word balloon saying, “This is such good $*%!” This is based on McBossman’s appearance in Bray Wyatt’s Firefly FunHouse match with John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36.

– Another UpUpDownDown video was released today featuring WWE Superstars playing some online Uno. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Road to WrestleMania vlog for former NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley.

