WWE News: First Episode of Arrival Featuring Matt Riddle, Finn Balor Thanks WWE Universe on European Tour

– WWE has released the first episode from their Arrival YouTube series, looking at Matt Riddle’s preparation for his debut at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. You can see the video below, with Riddle discussing the struggles of transitioning from MMA to wrestling:

Watch the 6-minute clip below:

– WWE posted the following video of Finn Balor thanking the fans on the recent European tour and discussing his unfinished business with Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Acting Baron Corbin: