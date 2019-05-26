wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Things Only Seth Rollins HAs Done, Miz and Maryse Reveal If Second Child is Boy or Girl
May 26, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of List This is online, looking at five things only Seth Rollins has done in wrestling. You can see the video below:
– Miz and Maryse have revealed the sex of their second child-to-be. Miz posted to Instagram noting that “We’ve got a little girl on the way.”
