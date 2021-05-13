wrestling / News
WWE News: Heritage Cup Match Set for NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov on Supernova Sessions, Cameron Grimes Appears on What’s NeXT
– WWE has announced that A-Kid will defend his Heritage Cup against Tyler Bate on next week’s edition of NXT UK. Also set for next week, Ilja Dragunov will appear on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.
NEXT WEEK: The #HeritageCup will be on the line when @AKidWrestler defends his cup against his friend and mentor, Tyler Bate, on #NXTUK! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1oVD6Ygftt
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 13, 2021
ALSO NEXT WEEK: The critically-acclaimed Supernova Sessions returns with special guest @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR! 👁❤️ #NXTUK @NoamDar pic.twitter.com/I8Yhl9Edfh
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 13, 2021
– What’s NeXT this week features Cameron Grimes, who tries to convince McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor that he’s the show’s secret investor. However, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase then reveals himself as the true secret investor. You can view that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Abandons Trademark Application For ‘The American Dream’
- CM Punk Pokes Fun at Vince McMahon While ‘Captioning’ Charlotte Flair Pic
- Note On Original Planned Finish For World Title Eliminator on AEW Dynamite
- Taylor Wilde on Getting Cast as Ultimate Warrior’s First Wife for Dark Side of the Ring S3