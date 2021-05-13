wrestling / News

WWE News: Heritage Cup Match Set for NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov on Supernova Sessions, Cameron Grimes Appears on What’s NeXT

May 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK A-Kid vs. Tyler Bate

– WWE has announced that A-Kid will defend his Heritage Cup against Tyler Bate on next week’s edition of NXT UK. Also set for next week, Ilja Dragunov will appear on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.

– What’s NeXT this week features Cameron Grimes, who tries to convince McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor that he’s the show’s secret investor. However, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase then reveals himself as the true secret investor. You can view that video below.

