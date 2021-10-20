wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s NXT 2.0, Ru Feng Makes NXT Debut, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
October 20, 2021 | Posted by
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0.
– Recent WWE Performance Center recruit Feicheng Wang, from China, made his debut on NXT 2.0 as Ru Feng. He lost to Tony D’Angelo in under two minutes. He was trained by former WWE Performance Center Coach Hartley Jackson and MMA fighter Alexander Otsuka.
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Sasha Banks, Finn Balor and Doudrop.
