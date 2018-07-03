WWE News: Highlights From Team Hell No vs. The Usos, Asuka Chases Off James Ellsworth

– WWE has posted a highlight video of Team Hell No vs. The Usos from Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video belows of the reunited Daniel Bryan and Kane defeating the Usos, who had the chance to make the Extreme Rules Smackdown Tag Team Championship match a triple threat had they won. After the win, Kane and Bryan celebrate but are given a reminder by the Bludgeon Brothers that they are up next:

– Here are some highlights of the James Ellsworth vs. Asuka “match,” which saw both counted out after Asuka chased Ellsworth out of the ring and into the crowd, much to Carmella’s displeasure: