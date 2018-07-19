WWE News: Jerry Lawler Says Howard Finkel Is in Poor Health, Stock Up

– Jerry Lawler said on his latest podcast that he’s been told that Howard Finkel is in poor health. Lawler discussed the news on his Dinner With the King podcast, saying the legendary WWE ring announcer may have had a stroke.

“I just heard not long ago that Howard is in really, really bad health,” Lawler said (per Wrestling Inc). “Not good at all. He may have had a stroke. I’m not sure but I just know that he’s not doing well.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Finkle.

– WWE stock closed at $82.12, up $1.60 (1.99%) from the previous closing price.