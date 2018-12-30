Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Gives Fans $5 Off Bumblebee, New WWE Performance Center Diary. Wrestling Birthdays

December 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena Bumblebee

– John Cena is giving fans $5 off tickets to Bumblebee via Atom Tickets. As you can see in the tweet below, fans who buy their tickets through Atom with the code JOHNBEE5 will get the discount.

– The WWE Performance Center posted their latest video diary, with Eric Bugenhagen (Ric Boog) sharing workout tips:

– Happy birthday PCO (fifty-one), Fenix (twenty-eight) and Eddie Edwards (thirty-five), all of whom celebrate their birthdays today.

