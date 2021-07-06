WWE News: Kayla Braxton Joins The nWo In Promo For The Bump, Kofi Kingston vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet In No Mercy Action

– WWE has released another video related to its nWo Week special, and in this one, the faction appears to have a new member. Ahead of the newest episode of The Bump, Kayla Braxton is decked out in nWo gear while cutting a promo discussing Sean Waltman’s appearance on the show.

Looks like the nWo has a new member and her name is @KaylaBraxtonWWE! #nWoWeek and @WWETheBump? That's just TOOOOOO SWEET! pic.twitter.com/iOJY6Wc3O7 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 6, 2021

– Kofi Kingston, Adam Cole, and Ricochet are back it on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, as they once again square off in a No Mercy rematch. You can watch the video below.