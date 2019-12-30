wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Advertised Dark Match For RAW, Jumanji Is Doing Well, WWE Network Gets Wedding Collection

December 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins Kevin Owens RAW 11-25-19

– Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins is the dark match being advertised locally by the XL Center in Connecticut for tonight’s RAW. Rey Mysterio is also locally advertised, although he only worked shows in New York City and Pittsburgh this past weekend before leaving the holiday tour.

– The Rock’s latest film Jumanji: The Next Level has hit $500 million worldwide.

– WWE Network has added a collection called “Wedding Bells” ahead of the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley tonight. There are also collections for 2019 title changes, the best of 205 Live in 2019 and classic title changes from the last decade.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jumanji: The Next Level, Kevin Owens, RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading