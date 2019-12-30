wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Advertised Dark Match For RAW, Jumanji Is Doing Well, WWE Network Gets Wedding Collection
December 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins is the dark match being advertised locally by the XL Center in Connecticut for tonight’s RAW. Rey Mysterio is also locally advertised, although he only worked shows in New York City and Pittsburgh this past weekend before leaving the holiday tour.
– The Rock’s latest film Jumanji: The Next Level has hit $500 million worldwide.
– WWE Network has added a collection called “Wedding Bells” ahead of the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley tonight. There are also collections for 2019 title changes, the best of 205 Live in 2019 and classic title changes from the last decade.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H on Tommaso Ciampa Saying He’d Retire Before Going to Raw or Smackdown, Ciampa Working as a Producer For EVOLVE
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other