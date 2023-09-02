wrestling / News

WWE News: La Previa de Payback, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Hype Video, SmackDown in Three Minutes

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Payback Image Credit: WWE

– La Previa de WWE Payback is now streaming, featuring LA Knight and Raquel Rodriguez:

La Previa de WWE: We woke up wanting revenge in #LaPreviaDeWWE: Payback, Marcelo Rodríguez and Andrea Bazarte receive Raquel Rodriguez, she will tell us about her rivalry with Rhea Ripley, as well as L.A. Knight yeaaaah he’s ready to face The Miz.

– WWE released the following videos for tonight’s Payback:

– FOX Sports recapped SmackDown in Three Minutes:

