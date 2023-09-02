wrestling / News
WWE News: La Previa de Payback, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Hype Video, SmackDown in Three Minutes
September 2, 2023
– La Previa de WWE Payback is now streaming, featuring LA Knight and Raquel Rodriguez:
La Previa de WWE: We woke up wanting revenge in #LaPreviaDeWWE: Payback, Marcelo Rodríguez and Andrea Bazarte receive Raquel Rodriguez, she will tell us about her rivalry with Rhea Ripley, as well as L.A. Knight yeaaaah he’s ready to face The Miz.
– WWE released the following videos for tonight’s Payback:
– FOX Sports recapped SmackDown in Three Minutes:
