WWE News: Lana To Be Off TV For A Few Weeks, Attendance Numbers, Most-Watched Network Shows
– Lana will be off WWE television for the next few weeks, according to a new report. The WON reports that the WWE star is filming a new film with Bruce Willis. It’s not yet clear which film this will be.
– The most-watched Network shows for the past week were, per the site:
1. WWE Super Showdown
2. WWE Ruthless Aggression (Episode 4: Brock Lesnar)
3. Ruthless Aggression (Episode 3: Evolution)
4. Ruthless Aggression (Episode 2: John Cena)
5. Ruthless Aggression (Episode 1)
6. WWE 24: R-Truth
– The WON reports the following attendance numbers for WWE’s recent shows:
* Smackdown (2/28) – Boston, Massachusetts: 11,250 fans
* NXT Live Event (2/29) – Jacksonville, Florida: 400 fans
* Raw Live Event (2/29) – State College, Pennsylvania: 3,000 fans
* Smackdown Live Event (2/29) – Elmira, New York: 2,300 fans
* NXT Live Event (2/28) – Largo, Florida: 300 fans
* NXT Smackdown Event (3/1) – Syracuse, New York: 5,000 fans
* Raw (3/2) – Brooklyn, New York: 9,000 fans
