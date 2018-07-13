wrestling / News
WWE News: A Look At Team Hell No’s Celebration, Zack Ryder Still An Intern At Funko, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
July 13, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video looking at Team Hell No’s celebration from the end of this week’s episode of Smackdown.
– Sean Waltman turned 46 years old today, while former WCW Women’s Champion Akira Hokuto is 51. Necro Butcher is 45, Dink the Clown is 62 and Chris Michaels is 57.
– Funko has released a new video showing Zack Ryder as their intern.
Funko's New Intern, @WWE Superstar @ZackRyder, joins the sales team! pic.twitter.com/R3iRloZF2l
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 13, 2018