WWE News: A Look At Team Hell No’s Celebration, Zack Ryder Still An Intern At Funko, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Team Hell No WWE Smackdown 62618

– WWE has posted a new video looking at Team Hell No’s celebration from the end of this week’s episode of Smackdown.

– Sean Waltman turned 46 years old today, while former WCW Women’s Champion Akira Hokuto is 51. Necro Butcher is 45, Dink the Clown is 62 and Chris Michaels is 57.

– Funko has released a new video showing Zack Ryder as their intern.

