wrestling / News
WWE News: New Team Hell No WWE Untold Preview, Pics From Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Signing
– WWE has released a new preview for tonight’s WWE Untold documentary on Team Hell No. You can see it below. The special appears on the WWE Network tonight at 8 PM ET and is described as follows:
Join former WWE Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Kane as they relive their journey as Team Hell No. Learn the stories behind the team, and discover never-before-told facts about their anger management therapy skits, their feelings about the team name and more.
– WWE posted the following pics from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’ appearance at the SummerSlam Superstore in Toronto on Friday:
.@LukeGallowsWWE and @KarlAndersonWWE turned the #SummerSlam SuperStore into a party as the @WWEUniverse came out in full support for #TheOC today! pic.twitter.com/2v7LoxlNRC
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Claims That Vince McMahon Tried to Steal Harley Race and NWA Title Before Starrcast ’83
- Salina de la Renta On How She Started Executive Producing For MLW, Enjoying Behind the Scenes Work
- Details on AEW Having Issues With Ticket Sales Process for TNT Debut
- Stephanie McMahon Says AEW’s Competition Will Make Everyone Better, Talks WWE/FOX Deal