– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax beat Jade Cargill by disqualification to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament. During the match, she had a moment with Jade’s young daughter, who was sitting ringside. She yelled at the little girl saying, “Your mom sucks!” A fan later asked Nia Jax how she sleeps at night, and she responded on social media, writing, “In a 68-degree temperature room, on a Stearns & Foster adjustable bed, underneath a comfy duvet.” You can view that exchange below:

Nia Jax gets baptized, then the next day treats Jade Cargill’s daughter like this. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/QD7oUTsSg4 — Marc | PWN Founder ☝🏼 (@MarcPwn) May 18, 2024

In a 68 degree temperature room, on a stearns & foster adjustable bed, underneath a comfy duvet 😴😏 https://t.co/QIwffmsZdW — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) May 18, 2024

– Ludwig Kaiser appeared to demand an outrageous thank you from Sheamus on social media, which Sheamus responded to, making fun of Kaiser further. Ludwig Kaiser initially wrote, “Accepting official ‘thank you’ notes of @WWESheamus right now, for saving him two weeks ago from embarrassing himself even more. This is me generously granting you a chance to silently step aside, show gratitude, and avoid being exposed in front of the entire world, oul fella. #LK”

Sheamus later responded, writing, “Goonther’s little Ken Doll just grew some balls! Lud’s wigging out!!, thank you chief needed that 😂😂 #jogon” You can view that exchange below:

Accepting official „thank you“ notes of @WWESheamus right now, for saving him two weeks ago from embarrassing himself even more. This is me generously granting you a chance to silently step aside, show gratitude and avoid being exposed in front of the entire world, oul fella.#LK — 𝐋𝐮𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐠 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@wwe_kaiser) May 17, 2024