wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton in Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts, Peter Rosenberg WrestleMania 41 Predictions on Cheap Heat, Doug Hill Art Prints Available

April 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nia Jax Tiffany Stratton Bayley WWE Smackdown 1-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax are the guests on the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts, where they play some pickleball:

Continuing the motivation of BRAVE CHANGE, Sheamus joins Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton for some Pickleball action! All three WWE Superstars meet up at the Indianapolis Pickleball Club for a 2-on-2 challenge! Tune in and see if being champion in WWE helps translate to Pickleball for the team of Tiffany and Sheamus.

– Peter Rosenberg had hits WrestleMania 41 predictions this week on Cheap Heat:

– WWE Shop has new art prints available from artist Doug Hill of Cody Rhodes and Hulk Hogan.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peter Rosenberg, Sheamus, WWE, WWE Shop, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading