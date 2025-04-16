wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton in Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts, Peter Rosenberg WrestleMania 41 Predictions on Cheap Heat, Doug Hill Art Prints Available
April 16, 2025
– WWE Superstars Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax are the guests on the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts, where they play some pickleball:
Continuing the motivation of BRAVE CHANGE, Sheamus joins Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton for some Pickleball action! All three WWE Superstars meet up at the Indianapolis Pickleball Club for a 2-on-2 challenge! Tune in and see if being champion in WWE helps translate to Pickleball for the team of Tiffany and Sheamus.
– Peter Rosenberg had hits WrestleMania 41 predictions this week on Cheap Heat:
– WWE Shop has new art prints available from artist Doug Hill of Cody Rhodes and Hulk Hogan.
