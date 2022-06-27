WWE News: Note On When WWE Stars Will Appear On G4’s Arena, WWE Playlist Looks At ‘John Cena US Open Challenge Bangers’, New Ronda Rousey Merchandise,

– As previously reported, WWE and G4 announced a new series called Arena, which will be hosted by Xavier Woods and Gina Darling. PWInsider reports that the first episode will debut on July 6 at 7 PM ET, with special guests Liv Morgan and Kofi Kingston. It will then be replayed regularly on G4.

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the various matches John Cena had when he was the US Champion back in 2015 and made open challenges every week.

– Ronda Rousey has a new ‘The Baddest’ t-shirt available.