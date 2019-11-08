wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Still Taping at Full Sail in January, Matt Martel Dealing With Concussion, Most-Watched Network Shows
– NXT is set to continue taping episodes in Full Sail University in January. The WON reports that the company has booked dates in January for Full Sail. There was a report last month that the company was talking with other venues for Wednesday night TV dates next year, with the plan to do a mix of Full Sail on some weeks and arenas in other weeks.
– Matt Martel is said to be out with a concussion, according to the site. Martel suffered the concussion in late September at a house show during a match with the Forgotten Sons and hit his head taking a crossbody off the top.
– The most-watched WWE Network shows over the last week are:
1. WWE Crown Jewel
2. NXT (10.30.19)
3. Smackdown’s debut on FOX (10.4.19)
4. WWE Day OfL: 20th Anniversary of Smackdown
5. 205 Live (11.1.19)
6. Hell in a Cell 2019
7. NXT UK (10.31.19)
