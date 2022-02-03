wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK Street Fight Preview Video, This Week’s What’s NeXT, a WWE-Inspired Look at Jackass Forever

February 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Image Credit: WWE NXT UK

– WWE released a preview video for the NXT UK Women’s Championship match featuring Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a Japanese Street Fight:

– The latest episode of What’s NeXT is out:

– WWE released a new look at Jackass Forever:

Jackass Forever, NXT, NXT UK, WWE

