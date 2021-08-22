wrestling / News

WWE News: Peacock Finally Adds Rewind and Pause Features On Live Stream, Nikki ASH Reacts To Allegiant Stadium, JTG Surprises Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Peacock Premium

PWInsider reports that Peacock has finally added rewind and pause features for the live stream of WWE events, starting with tonight’s Summerslam on Roku and iPad. Peacock had promised the features would be available for tonight and they’ve lived up to their word.

– WWE posted a clip of RAW Women’s Champion Nikki ASH reacting to being in Allegiant Stadium for tonight’s Summerslam PPV. She will defend against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at the event.

Speaking of that match, USA Network tweeted out promos from the participants.

– JTG surprised Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at an autograph signing this morning in Las Vegas.

