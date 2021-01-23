WWE News: Photo Gallery Showcases Larry King With Superstars, Nigel McGuinness Turns 45, Pat Patterson Documentary Debuts Tomorrow

– Following the news of award-winning TV host and broadcaster Larry King earlier today, WWE has released a photo gallery featuring Larry King sitting down with various WWE Superstars over the years, including his guest appearance on Raw in 2012, his interviews with John Cena, The Big Show, The Miz & Maryse, and more. You can view the photo gallery at WWE.com.

– 205 Live and NXT UK broadcaster Nigel McGuinness celebrates his birthday today. He turns 45 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

– As a reminder, My Way: The Life & Legacy of Pat Patterson debuts on the WWE Network tomorrow.