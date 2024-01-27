wrestling / News
WWE News: Previa de Royal Rumble With Becky Lynch & Bobby Lashley, SmackDown in Three Minutes & Video Highlights
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE is streaming La Previa de Royal Rumble, featuring Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley:
– WWE on FOX showcased SmackDown in Three Minutes:
– WWE also released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
