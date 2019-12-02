wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW Including Handicap Match, Highlights From Starrcade
December 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE will air an episode of RAW tonight from Nashville, Tennessee. It includes the following matches and segments:
* Seth Rollins ‘apologizes’.
* Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors
* Samoa Joe returns to commentary.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Starrcade event.
