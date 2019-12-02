wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW Including Handicap Match, Highlights From Starrcade

December 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Kabuki Warriors Raw

– WWE will air an episode of RAW tonight from Nashville, Tennessee. It includes the following matches and segments:

* Seth Rollins ‘apologizes’.

* Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors

* Samoa Joe returns to commentary.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Starrcade event.

