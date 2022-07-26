wrestling / News
WWE News: Reminder on The Undertaker One Man Show Debut, Ringside Collectibles Checks Out WWE Mattel Toys at SDCC
July 26, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, The Undertaker’s one man show, UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW, will debut on Friday, July 29 in Nashville, Tennessee as part of WWE SummerSlam Week.
– Ringside Collectibles checked out Mattel’s WWE collectibles and figures at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. They also spoke to WWE Superstars Ciampa, Cody Rhodes, and Zelina Vega:
