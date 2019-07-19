wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhyno Still Listed on RAW Active Roster, Kofi Kingston on List This!

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhyno Raw 12-3-18

– Rhyno may be done with WWE, but he’s still currently officially listed on the active Raw roster. WWE.com’s Superstars page does not have Rhyno listed as an alumni, but instead as part of the Raw roster.

Rhyno’s WWE contract expired on Wednesday.

– The latest episode of WWE List This! is online, with Vic Joseph looking at Kofi Kingston setting four WWE records:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, RAW, Rhyno, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading