wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhyno Still Listed on RAW Active Roster, Kofi Kingston on List This!
July 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Rhyno may be done with WWE, but he’s still currently officially listed on the active Raw roster. WWE.com’s Superstars page does not have Rhyno listed as an alumni, but instead as part of the Raw roster.
Rhyno’s WWE contract expired on Wednesday.
– The latest episode of WWE List This! is online, with Vic Joseph looking at Kofi Kingston setting four WWE records:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket
- Tyrus’ Lewd Text Messages to Fox Nation Co-Host Revealed
- October 2 Is Most Likely Start Date For AEW’s Weekly TNT Series, Two Days Before Smackdown Debut On FOX
- Streaming Numbers On B/R Live and FITE Down For AEW Fight For The Fallen