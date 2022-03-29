WWE News: Ricochet Shares Message on Fan Etiquette, Charlotte Flair Breaks Down Ending of ID4

– WWE Intercontinental champion Ricochet tweeted about a message earlier today on fan etiquette. Ricochet stated the following:

Let me be clear.

If you and a group of people are waiting in the lobby of my hotel, or in the check-in area at the airport at 4-5 am (sometimes earlier) in the morning, to ask for multiple autographs, is such an invasion of privacy.

I will be the FIRST person to say no.

However, If you happen to see me out & about somewhere please come say hi & chat! I love interacting, just don’t wait in the lobby of where we are staying. Don’t wait & hoard us in the check-in areas at the airport etc.

Treat us with respect and respect is what you will receive.