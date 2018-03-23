 

WWE News: Robbie Brookside Appearing at WWN Seminar, John Cena & Blockers Cast Decode Emoji Questions

March 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE coach Robbie Brookside is set to appear at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on April 4th in New Orleans. WWN Live announced the news on Friday, as seen below:

NXT Coach Robbie Brookside will be a first-time-ever special guest at the all day WWN Seminar/Tryout on April 4th in New Orleans. Mr. Brookside brings more than 30 years experience. The British technical wrestling legend will give a lecture, teach technique and scout. This WWN Seminar/Tryout will include new lessons on ring entrances and promos.

– Screen Junkies posted a new video with John Cena and his Blockers co-stars decoding emoji fan questions:

