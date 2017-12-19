 

WWE News: Rockstar Spud Backstage at Raw, Video of The Rock at Jumanji Premiere, The Revival Comments on Raw Return

December 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Rockstar Spud was backstage at last night’s Raw and is scheduled to be at the TV tapings tonight as well. [Credit: PWinsider.con]

– Here is video with the Rock at the premiere of Jumanji

– The Revival returned on last night’s Raw, defeating Rhyno and Heath Slater. In the below fallout video, the team talks about being back, claiming that no one can stop them.

