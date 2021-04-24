WWE News: Roman Reigns Explains His New T-Shirt, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– On last night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns was sporting a new shirt referencing his win in the main event at WrestleMania 37 Night 2. The shirt read, “Smash ‘Em, Stack ‘Em, Pin ‘Em,” and it features an image of Reigns pinning both Daniel Bryan and Edge in their Triple Threat match at the event. Reigns commented on his new shirt on Twitter and Instagram, which you can see below.

Roman Reigns tweeted in the caption, “The most dominant victory in #WrestleMania main event history. Ever. #SmashEm #StackEm #PinEm.” He added on his Instagram:

“The single most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of @WWE #WrestleMania main events. Never before has such #GOAT status been openly displayed for all to ACKNOWLEDGE. And there will never be another performance at that level in a ‘Mania main event … until next year … when @romanreigns tops this year’s historic moment with what he displays during his Immortal’s Showcase next year … while defending HIS title … in the main event … of WRESTLEMANIA!”

You can view his social media posts below:

– WWE released some additional video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live:

















