WWE News: Roman Reigns Officially Announced For Disney Series Voice Appearance, Promo For Total Divas‘ Return

– Roman Reigns’ voice role in Disney’s Elena of Avalor series is officially announced. Disney announced the guest voice cast for the show’s third season, which premieres on October 7th on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. He joins a guest roster that includes Eugenio Derbez, Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan, John Leguizamo, Stephanie Beatriz, and Taye Diggs:

– E! released a new promo for the return of Total Divas, which is back on October 2nd at 10 PM ET: