WWE News: Roman Reigns Reveals His Strategy for WM, The Great Debate Asks Who Is Miss WrestleMania, Bianca Belair on Her Preparation for Sasha Banks

– WWE Now India interviewed Roman Reigns ahead of his title match at WrestleMania 37. The Universal champion said his strategy for his title defense at WrestleMania is to “smash everybody” and “divide and conquer.” You can check out that video below.

– WWE Now India also spoke with Bianca Belair ahead of her title challenge against Sasha Banks on Saturday at WrestleMania 37, which you can view here:

– WWE released a video where a group of panelists debate who is the greatest women’s division Superstar at WrestleMania. The panel includes Evan T. Mack of WWE’s The Bump, Arda Öcal, Gabrielle LaSpisa and Alyssa Marino. You can check out that video below.