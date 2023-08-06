wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Says the Cost of Victory Was Worth It, WWE Now Recaps SummerSlam

August 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Summerslam Shayna Baszler Image Credit: WWE

– Shayna Baszler picked up the biggest win of her career last night, beating her friend and former tag team partner, Ronda Rousey, in an MMA Rules Match at WWE SummerSlam. After the match, Baszler posted on her social media, “The cost. Worth it. Fighting solves everything. #LimbByLimb #SummerSlam.” You can check out her tweet below:

– WWE Now also recapped last night’s SummerSlam event:

