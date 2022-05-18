wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville ‘Fined’ For Slap, The Bump Set To Change Time Slots, Guests Set For Next Week
May 18, 2022
– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, Adam Pearce revealed that Sonya Deville has been ‘fined’ for slapping a referee on Monday’s episode of RAW.
– The Bump will be moving to 1 PM ET starting June 1.
– Next week’s guests on The Bump will be Bobby Lashley and Happy Corbin.
