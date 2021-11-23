WWE News: Steve Austin Art on Canvas 2 Canvas, Fit Finlay Trains Women’s Division in Ruthless Aggression Preview Clip, Dante Chen Releases Statement on Loss of His Father

– The latest edition of WWE Canvas to Canvas is now available, featuring some new artwork for Stone Cold Steve Austin:

– WWE released a new preview clip for Ruthless Aggression Season 2, showcasing Fit Finlay training WWE’s new women’s wrestlers during the Ruthless Aggression era. You can check out that clip from “The First Revolution below. The episode is now available to stream on Peacock.

– NXT talent Dante Chen issued a statement on his Facebook account this week, announcing the passing of his father earlier this month. On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Dante Chen and his family on their loss.