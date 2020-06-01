wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s WWE Shows Were Taped, Synopsis For This Week’s Total Bellas, Wrestlemania 31 Airing On FS1 Tomorrow
– PWInsider notes that this week’s WWE shows (RAW, Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live and Main Event) were all pre-taped at the WWE Performance Center last week. The next tapings are set for June 8-10.
– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s episode of Total Bellas: “Nicole, Brie, and the Bella family head to France where Artem has a major surprise in store for Nicole’s birthday. The Bella family meets Artem’s family for the first time. Brie and Bryan learn some shocking news about their future.”
– Wrestlemania 31 will air on FS1 tomorrow night, before a new episode of WWE Backstage (featuring CM Punk and Daniel Bryan).
