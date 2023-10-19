– The WWE Royal Rumble ticket pre-sale began today. The ticket pre-sale codes for the event are WWETEXT and WWE VIP (via PWInsider). The tickets are currently being sold through MLB.com HERE.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for January 27, 2024 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

