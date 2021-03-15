wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Top 10 Ranks Greatest WrestleMania Main Events, Lillian Garcia Releases Classic Molly Holly Interview
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
– The newest edition of WWE Top 10 focuses on the greatest main events in the history of WrestleMania. Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania XXII, and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 are among the matches included.
– As part of her Chasing Glory Classics Series, Lillian Garcia has released an interview with former WWE Women’s Champion Molly Holly, who is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. You can listen to the full interview below.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight On Why Wrestling Companies Need Competition, Mark Henry Potentially Joining AEW
- Matt Hardy Responds To Criticism Of Tony Khan Copyright Claiming YouTube Videos
- WWE Reportedly Shooting for Record Attendance During Pandemic at WrestleMania 37
- Eric Bischoff On Critics Of AEW Signing Older Stars Like Sting & Paul Wight, Says Bret Hart Was Not A Main Event Draw