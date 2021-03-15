WWE News: WWE Top 10 Ranks Greatest WrestleMania Main Events, Lillian Garcia Releases Classic Molly Holly Interview

– The newest edition of WWE Top 10 focuses on the greatest main events in the history of WrestleMania. Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania XXII, and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 are among the matches included.

– As part of her Chasing Glory Classics Series, Lillian Garcia has released an interview with former WWE Women’s Champion Molly Holly, who is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. You can listen to the full interview below.