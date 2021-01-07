wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 NXT Moments, Brie Bella Wants to Move in New Total Bellas Clip, Battle of the Brands Returns on UpUpDownDown
January 7, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s episode:
– E! Entertainment has released a new Total Bellas clip where Brie Bella explains to Daniel Bryan about how she wants to move to Napa Valley, which you can view below:
A new episode airs later tonight on E!
– UpUpDownDown released the latest episode of Battle of the Brands between Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze, which you can view here:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Rumors USA Network Wants More Adult Content From WWE, How Companies Can Attract Older Audience
- Arn Anderson On Being Agent For John Cena vs. Kevin Federline Match In 2007, Why He’s Not A Fan Of Actors Defeating Wrestlers
- Batista, Mustafa Ali, Titus O’Neil & More React to Insurrection Attempt in Washington, DC
- Mick Foley Wants Vince McMahon to Remove Donald Trump From the WWE Hall of Fame