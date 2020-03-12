wrestling / News

WWE News: Trailer Released For Fight Like A Girl Series, Note On Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa Segment From NXT, Elimination Chamber Arena Closed Indefinitely

March 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fight Like a Girl Alexa Bliss

– WWE has released a trailer for their upcoming Quibi series Fight Like A Girl, which premieres in April.

PWInsider reports that the brawl between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at the WWE Performance Center for last night’s episode of NXT was not pre-taped and was filmed live.

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reports that the Wells Fargo Center, the home of this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV, has been closed due to the Coronavirus. A country music concert that had been scheduled there for tonight was postponed.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Fight Like a Girl, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading