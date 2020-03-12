WWE News: Trailer Released For Fight Like A Girl Series, Note On Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa Segment From NXT, Elimination Chamber Arena Closed Indefinitely

– WWE has released a trailer for their upcoming Quibi series Fight Like A Girl, which premieres in April.

– PWInsider reports that the brawl between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at the WWE Performance Center for last night’s episode of NXT was not pre-taped and was filmed live.

– FOX 29 in Philadelphia reports that the Wells Fargo Center, the home of this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV, has been closed due to the Coronavirus. A country music concert that had been scheduled there for tonight was postponed.