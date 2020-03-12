wrestling / News
WWE News: Trailer Released For Fight Like A Girl Series, Note On Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa Segment From NXT, Elimination Chamber Arena Closed Indefinitely
March 12, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a trailer for their upcoming Quibi series Fight Like A Girl, which premieres in April.
Confidence. Focus. Inner strength.@WWE Superstars show the world what it means to #FightLikeAGirl this April, only on @Quibi. 💪 pic.twitter.com/FO4B40VolM
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2020
– PWInsider reports that the brawl between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at the WWE Performance Center for last night’s episode of NXT was not pre-taped and was filmed live.
– FOX 29 in Philadelphia reports that the Wells Fargo Center, the home of this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV, has been closed due to the Coronavirus. A country music concert that had been scheduled there for tonight was postponed.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Today Is The End and the Beginning, Comments on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Return
- Dark Side of the Ring Producer On Their Approach to the Chris Benoit Episode, Chris Jericho’s Involvement In the Show
- Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE