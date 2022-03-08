WWE News: Triple H Comments on Vader HOF Induction, Xavier Woods Plays Rey Mysterio 2K Showcase, More Raw Video Highlights

– As previously reported, WWE announced that the late Vader will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 inductees. WWE executive Triple H commented on the news via Twitter, which you can see below. Triple H wrote Vader getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“With his imposing size and unbelievable agility, Vader was more than just a great “big man.” In front of the camera, he was Vader, behind the camera, Leon White was respected by his peers. For his accomplishments and much more, proud to say he’s in the #WWEHOF!”

– Xavier Woods got the chance to play the Rey Mysterio 2K Showcase mode for WWE 2K22 on UpUpDownDown:

