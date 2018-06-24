wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyson Kidd Hypes Hardy Boys' WWE 24 Episode, Jeff Hardy Comments on House Show
June 24, 2018
– Tyson Kidd posted to Twitter recommending the WWE 24 episode on the Hardy Boys that premiered on Monday. You can see his post below:
Take an hour out of your day to watch the The Hardy’s Woken on @WWENetwork
Thank you @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND for sharing your story and coming out on the other end. 2 of my faves in and out of the ring
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 24, 2018
– Jeff Hardy took to his Instagram account to thank fans who attended WWE’s Albuquerque house show over the weekend: