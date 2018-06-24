Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tyson Kidd Hypes Hardy Boys’ WWE 24 Episode, Jeff Hardy Comments on House Show

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyson Kidd

– Tyson Kidd posted to Twitter recommending the WWE 24 episode on the Hardy Boys that premiered on Monday. You can see his post below:

– Jeff Hardy took to his Instagram account to thank fans who attended WWE’s Albuquerque house show over the weekend:

ThankYouAlbuquerque,NM! . . ! 6-23-2018

A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on

