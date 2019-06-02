WWE News: Vince McMahon Not at NXT Takeover: XXV, More NXT Target Specials Coming, Note on Live Gate

– According to the latest report, Vince McMahon was not present at NXT Takeover: XXV. PWInsider reports that McMahon was not backstage at the PPV.

– The site also says that nore NXT Target specials like this week’s Target: Takeover XXV are set to be produced. There’s no word on how often they will be done.

– PWInsider notes that the show was the highest-grossing WWE show in the history of running Bridgeport, including Raw and Smackdown tapings/