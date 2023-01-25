WWE News: Wade Barrett Wants A Bloodline Movie, Jerry Lawler Set For Appearance, ESPN Profiles The Cavinder Twins

– In a post on Twitter, Wade Barrett praised the ongoing Bloodline storyline in WWE and mentioned that he wanted to see a movie.

He wrote: “Watching the opening Bloodline segment from last night’s #RawXXX (side note: the west coast tape delay SUCKS!). I could watch a full feature-length movie with those six characters. Setting new industry standards for chops & drama. #WWERAW”

– Jerry Lawler will appear at the Chiller Theater gathering in New Jersey in April.

– ESPN has a new piece profiling WWE NIL signings Haley and Hanna Cavinder.