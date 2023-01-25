wrestling / News
WWE News: Wade Barrett Wants A Bloodline Movie, Jerry Lawler Set For Appearance, ESPN Profiles The Cavinder Twins
– In a post on Twitter, Wade Barrett praised the ongoing Bloodline storyline in WWE and mentioned that he wanted to see a movie.
He wrote: “Watching the opening Bloodline segment from last night’s #RawXXX (side note: the west coast tape delay SUCKS!). I could watch a full feature-length movie with those six characters. Setting new industry standards for chops & drama. #WWERAW”
Watching the opening Bloodline segment from last night’s #RawXXX (side note: the west coast tape delay SUCKS!).
I could watch a full feature-length movie with those six characters. Setting new industry standards for chops & drama. ☝🏻#WWERAW
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) January 24, 2023
– Jerry Lawler will appear at the Chiller Theater gathering in New Jersey in April.
– ESPN has a new piece profiling WWE NIL signings Haley and Hanna Cavinder.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
- Booker T Shares His WWE Royal Rumble Predictions on The Rock, Sami Zayn
- Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan