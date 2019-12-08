wrestling / News
WWE News: WALTER Works EVOLVE 142 Barefoot, Alexa Bliss on Elliot Sexton’s YouTube Show
December 8, 2019 | Posted by
– WALTER had to work last night’s EVOLVE show barefoot due to the smash and grab job done to his rental car. As reported, the UK Champion had the title belt, his passport and ring gear stolen from his car and as you can see below, he worked his match against Josh Briggs without shoes on:
SMASH AND GRAB! https://t.co/znV510evhM
— WALTER (@WalterAUT) December 8, 2019
– Alexa Bliss appeared on NXT roster member Elliot Sexton’s YouTube series SMUG, as you can see below:
